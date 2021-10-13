Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 96 crore total doses

India has administered more than 96 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the official data, as of October 13, 7 am, 96,43,79,212 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country including 68,93,77,384 first doses and 27,50,01,828 second doses.

50,63,845 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 26,13,262 were first doses and 24,50,583 were second doses.

Leading States

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of first doses administered among the States with 9,19,75,762 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,19,51,614 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,90,54,562 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,73,82,102 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,51,85,050 doses and Gujarat with 2,20,53,339 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 11,71,60,812 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,93,33,716 total doses administered and Gujarat with 6,57,46,891 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally stands at over 34 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 207653, down by 7247 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 22,844 to 3,33,42,901. 226 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,51,189.