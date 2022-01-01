Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 145 crore doses so far

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India has administered more than 145 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as on January 1, 7 am, 1,45,16,24,150 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 84,48,57,733 first doses and 60,67,66,417 second doses.
58,11,487 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,61,014 were first doses while second doses totalled 44,50,473.
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal have administered the highest number of total doses. Uttar Pradesh tops the list across the board.
It has administered 20,14,50,057 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,36,97,919 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 10,48,95,985 doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 12,80,30,367 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,01,45,147 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,46,42,342 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 7,34,19,690 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,35,52,772 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 5,02,95,044 doses.
Separately, CoWin registration for vaccination of beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group is set to begin from today.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.8 million. 22,775 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 104781. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8,949 to 3,42,75,312. 406 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,81,486.
India has recorded 1,431 cases of the Omicron variant so far while patients infected with he variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 488.
