Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 167 crore total doses so far  

India has administered more than 167 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of February 2, 7am, 1,67,29,42,707 total doses of the vaccine have been administered across the board.

This includes 89,63,78,414 total first doses and 71,51,85,846 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 4,72,32,018 total first doses and 11,28,099 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,30,18,330 total precaution doses administered so far.

57,42,659 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Of the doses administered in the last 24 hours, 9,34,022 were first doses and 30,09,368 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years while 5,44,551 were first doses and 7,57,068 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 4,97,650 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board, with 26,32,45,076 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,85,71,223 doses and West Bengal with 12,25,75,002 doses.

Case tally

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 16,21,603. 1,61,386 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,81,109 to 3,95,11,307. 1,733 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,97,975.