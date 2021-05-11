Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 25 lakh people on May 10

Over 25 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday in India, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of May 11 at 7 am, 17,27,10,066 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine were administered in India. Of this, 13,54,94,474 were first doses while 3,72,15,592 were second doses.

As many as 25,03,756 people were given the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 10,75,948 people received their first jab while 14,27,808 people received their second jab.

As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra is ahead in terms of first doses administered with 1,47,76,548 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,15,55,728 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,09,08,035.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 34,87,664 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 34,52,009 and West Bengal at 32,61,016.

Maharashtra is ahead in terms of total doses administered with 1,82,64,212 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,42,88,032 and Gujarat at 1,41,60,135.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 22.9 million. India’s active caseload is down by 30,016 to 37,15,221. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,56,082 to 1,90,27,304. 3,876 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,49,992, as per the official data.