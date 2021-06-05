Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 36 lakh people in a day

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
India vaccinated over 36 lakh people against Covid-19 on Friday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of June 5, 7 am, 36,50,080 people were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 33,74,640 people received the first dose while 2,75,440 received the second.
22,78,60,317 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 18,19,52,338 first doses and 4,59,07,979 second doses.
Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses among the States with 1,89,40,778 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,62,42,637 and Rajasthan at 1,42,88,985.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 47,27,545 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 42,61,375 and West Bengal at 39,30,952.
The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,36,68,323 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,98,38,197 and Gujarat at 1,79,24,919.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 28.6 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 15,55,248, down by 80,745. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,97,894 to 2,67,95,549. 3,380 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,44,082, as per the official data.
