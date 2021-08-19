Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates over 56 lakh people in a day

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India vaccinated over 56 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, August 18, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of August 19, 7am, 56,36,336 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 42,23,494 received their first dose while 14,12,842 received their second. India has administered 56,64,88,433 total doses of the vaccine so far including 144,01,02,169 first doses and 12,63,86,264 second doses.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 5,18,06,164. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,78,01,328 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,27,73,503 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,34,65,810 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat, the second State to vaccinate over one crore people with the second dose. Gujarat’s tally in terms of second doses stands at 1,01,57,470. West Bengal is third on the list having administered 96,11,001 second doses so far.
Also read: What is being done to distribute Covid-19 vaccines globally?
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 6,14,03,353 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,12,67,138 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,16,48,231 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,64,129, down by 3286 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 39,157 to 3,15,25,080. 530 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,33,049.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...