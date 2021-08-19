Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates over 56 lakh people in a day

India vaccinated over 56 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, August 18, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 19, 7am, 56,36,336 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 42,23,494 received their first dose while 14,12,842 received their second. India has administered 56,64,88,433 total doses of the vaccine so far including 144,01,02,169 first doses and 12,63,86,264 second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 5,18,06,164. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,78,01,328 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,27,73,503 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,34,65,810 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat, the second State to vaccinate over one crore people with the second dose. Gujarat’s tally in terms of second doses stands at 1,01,57,470. West Bengal is third on the list having administered 96,11,001 second doses so far.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 6,14,03,353 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,12,67,138 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,16,48,231 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,64,129, down by 3286 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 39,157 to 3,15,25,080. 530 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,33,049.