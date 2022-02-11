Covid-19 vaccination: Over 48 lakh doses administered on February 10

India vaccinated over 48 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, as of February 11, 7am, 48,18,867 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 5,82,997 were first doses and 20,27,062 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 18 years while 3,94,174 first doses and 14,62,437 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 3,52,197 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India has administered 1,71,79,51,432 total doses of the vaccine so far.

This includes 90,29,84,890 total first doses and 73,51,06,074 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,13,17,677 total first doses and 1,20,51,032 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,64,91,759 total precaution doses administered so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall among the States with 27,41,36,726 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,13,81,471 doses and West Bengal with 12,58,46,318 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 6,97,802 with 58,077 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,50,407 to 4,13,31,158. 657 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,07,177.