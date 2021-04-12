National

Covid-19 vaccine is need of country, everyone has right to safe life: Rahul Gandhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 12, 2021

Said this as part of the ‘SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll’ campaign launched by the party on social media

Batting for coronavirus vaccine for all, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it is the need of the country as everyone has the right to a safe life.

He said this as part of the ‘SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll’ campaign launched by the party on social media, demanding Covid-19 vaccine for all citizens to protect them from the virus.

“Corona vaccine is the need of the country. You all should also raise your voice for it. Everyone has the right to a safe life,” he said in a tweet.

He also shared a short video about making the vaccine available to all citizens.

India saw the maximum single-day rise of 1,68,912 Covid-19 infections and 904 fatalities on Monday morning, pushing the number of active cases in the country to over 12 lakh.

Published on April 12, 2021

