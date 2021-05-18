Covid-19 vaccine procurement: Mumbai civic body extends date for global tender

Having recieved no bids, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has decided to extend the date of the global tender for procuring the Covid-19 vaccines to May 25. The MCGM had floated the tender to procure one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on May 11.

Additional Commissioner (Projects), MCGM, P Velrasu confirmed that a week’s extension has been given to the tender.

The tender has certain important conditions inducing the applicant having own manufacturing licence should hold valid WHO GMP certificate issued by the licensing authorities for all the premises, from where Covid-19 Vaccine is being manufactured. In case of imported Covid-19 vaccines, labels and product literature of Covid-19 Vaccine must be submitted with WHO-GMP.

WHO-GMP

The WHO’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) is a part of quality assurance, which ensures that products are consistently produced and controlled to the quality standards appropriate to their intended use and as required by the marketing authorisation. GMP is aimed primarily at diminishing the risks inherent in any pharmaceutical production, such as cross-contamination, mix-ups and false labelling of products.

MCGM has cold storage facilities consisting of two walk-in cooler (WIC), which maintains +2 to +8 degrees centigrade temperature. If the Covid-19 vaccine requires storage and temperature requirement other than that available with the MCGM, then the tender supplier will have to provide the required storage facility for the Covid vaccine, till the vaccination points.