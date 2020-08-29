Covid: 9 dead; 2,751 new cases in Telangana

Telangana reported nine deaths and 2,751 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of deaths to 808 and total number of cases to 1,20,166.

The State tested 62,300 tests on Friday, with results of 1,010 samples are awaited.

According to the media bulletin released on Saturday, the State has 30,008 active cases, with 23,049 patients getting treatment in home or institutional isolation.

As many as 1,675 patients have recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 89,350. The State’s recovery rate fell to 74.3 per cent as against the national average of 76.49 per cent.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 432 cases. This is followed by Karimnagar district with 192 cases and Rangareddy district with 185 cases.