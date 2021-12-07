National

Covid: Bangalore Airport announces enhanced measures for passengers from at-risk countries

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on December 07, 2021

Measures include 50 new testing machines to scale up testing capacities, reduce waiting time and adequate seating capacities

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport here, on Monday announced enhanced measures for passengers arriving from at-risk countries.

The measures include addition of 50 new testing machines to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time, increasing free WI-FI time limit from 45 minutes to four hours, adequate seating area, among others, BIAL said in a late evening release.

In keeping with the Centre's guidelines for passengers to undergo mandatory Covid-19 test on arrival, BIAL worked with lab partner Auriga Research Private Limited to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time for passengers, it said.

Auriga Research, which was operating with eight express PCR test machines, has now added 50 more machines, increasing its hourly test capacity, it said.

BIAL is also working with TATA MD-Aster Labs, another Covid lab partner at the airport, towards enhancing the capacity with advanced Tata Express PCR technology, it added.

