Covid drug 2DG’s price being fixed: Dr Reddy’s

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said that the price of oral anti-viral drug for Covid-19 patients, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) , is being determined and it will be commercially launched only in mid-June. The company has cautioned the general public and Covid patients to beware of agents selling fake products in the name 2DG drugin the market.
In an advisory, the Hyderabad-based company said, “2DG has not yet been launched in the market and price per sachet has not been announced.’’
“The price is being determined with a view to making it accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible and will be announced soon,’’ the company said. People should also beware of unverified messages relating to 2DG being circulated on social media, Dr Reddy’s added.
Emergency use approval has been granted in India for anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose, developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
2DG, which comes in powder form, can be administered only on prescription to hospitalisedCovid patients as an adjunct therapy along with the existing care.
The drug was soft-launched on Monday.
