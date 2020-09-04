National

Covid: Health Secretary reviews condition in 15 districts with high case load

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

Containment measures, increased testing, clinical management of patients suggested to break spread of infection in these districts

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday held a review meeting with health secretaries of four States – Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu – regarding the higher active case load, surge in infections and higher fatality rates in 15 districts in these States.

According to an official statement, Bhushan shared the overall status and performance of these districts on the key parameters of testing, positivity, and case fatality and stressed on the need to continue containment measures, increasing testing and effective clinical management of patients.

The districts are Chittoor, Prakasam, Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar.

He advised the States to take necessary steps to limit and eventually break the spread of infection by implementing stringent containment measures and following social distancing in these districts. He also emphasised on the need to ramp up testing and effectively monitor home isolation and early hospitalisation of patients with worsening symptoms.

