Covid impact: MSME units in Coimbatore face uncertainty

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
After driving through the streets of Coimbatore during the nationwide lockdown and subsequent weeks, it was distressing to see the number of roads cordoned/ blocked and marked “containment zone”, almost in every locality across the city.
The roadblocks or barriers that were placed then, was to restrict movement of vehicles. Now, it is to ward off people from venturing into the marked area.
The rising instance of such roadblocks particularly over the last week to 10 days has become a cause of concern. Anxiety and fear psychosis appears to be looming large among the inhabitants, with the well-to-do ones fleeing to safer haven, while the rest remain confined within their homes.
While there is no confirmed data on the number of containment zones in the city, it is believed to have risen from 8 during the last week of June to 28 (in Corporation limit) as of July 6. And this is besides the 10 containment zones identified in rural areas of the city.
The news does not augur well with the people here as they are generally believed to be sensitive to the happenings around, and said to be more careful.
Meanwhile, the MSME units, which had only recently put their acts together and come to terms with the new normal find themselves in a spot, caught between planning the schedule for the following day and waiting for the worker to report for duty.
“Uncertainty looms large. Planning for the day is a huge effort every morning; we cannot plan for more than a day at a time,” an entrepreneur of micro unit told BusinessLine.
Yet another pointed out that when he thought that things were turning better, the government’s move on withdrawing the public transport system and restricting movement of people (workers) from neighbouring districts forced the units to a “pause” state.
“We are unable to collect our dues from dealers and partners in the neighbouring district; and for the e-pass, we have to approach Chennai and not the District Industries Centre here,” he said.
At the time of filing this report, the number of persons tested positive so far stood at 802, with indigenous cases at 783 and imported cases at 19.
Disclosed active cases stood at 525 and death reported at 5.
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...