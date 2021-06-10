Covid: India reports record rise in daily deaths at 6,148

India’s daily Covid-19 cases were still under the 1 lakh mark for the third day in a row on Thursday, but it witnessed a record rise in the number of deaths reported as Bihar revised its death toll following Patna High Court orders. The number of deaths reported on Thursday was 6,148.

The country reported 94,052 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases till date to 2,91,83,121. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths climbed to 3,59,676.

Bihar’s Covid death tally rose by 3,971 to 9,429 deaths, up 71 per cent compared to Wednesday, after the Patna High Court flagged the irregularities in registering the deaths due to Covid. However, it is yet not clear when these fatalities occurred in the 38 districts, but the break-up was also made available.

Randomised trials

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research and Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative will jointly jointly conduct a multi-centre randomised trials on safety and efficacy of several therapies, including antiviral therapies, for controlling mild cases of Covid-19, said a statement.

There is a continuous decline in the active caseload in the country, and it now stands at 11,67,952 on Thursday. Meanwhile, India’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily fresh cases for four weeks straight, and 1,51,367 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

In addition, over 20 lakh tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total tests to 37.21 crore since the beginning of the pandemic.

Furthermore, India administered over 24.27 crore vaccine doses with 33,79,261 shots given in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning. In the phase-3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, 3,39,45,647 beneficiaries received their first dose, while 4,07,151 beneficiaries got their second jabs as well, as per the government data.