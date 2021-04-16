‘Covid surge must not affect pre-monsoon works in Mumbai’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Mumbai civic administration to ensure that surge in Covid-19 cases in the city does not affect pre-monsoon preparations.

Thackeray held a meeting with civic officials and said that all pre-monsoon works including cleaning of nullahs should be completed before May 31.

“To avoid inundation and flooding in localities the civic administration must try to increase the natural flow capacity of nullahs,” he said. He said debris dumped along footpaths must be cleared and those who continue debris dumping must be warned. CM said that the Health Department must be prepared to tackle dengue and malaria during monsoon.

‘Avoid inundation’

State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray who attended the meeting asked the civic officials to coordinate with agencies working with Metro and Coastal Road project to avoid inundation due to construction work.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Iqbal Singh Chahal said that Mumbai received 64 per cent additional rainfall in 2020 compared to the average normal rainfall. The civic body has identified 406 inundation spots and has issued notices to owners of old and dilapidated buildings.