Covid vaccination in Tamil Nadu: Over 50 per cent receive second dose of vaccine

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Over 50 per cent of the population in Tamil Nadu have received their second dose of Covid-vaccination, according to State Health Minister M Subramaniam.
At the end of the 14th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on Saturday, a total of 20,45,347 persons were vaccinated. Of this, 6,81,346 were those who took the first dose and 13,64,001 the second dose.
The minister in a release said that so far 82.48 per cent of people have got the first dose and 51.31 per cent the second dose.
The 13th camp held on December 4 saw a total of 20,98,712 persons getting vaccinated.
Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Friday urged all the district collectors to intensify the vaccination drive of all eligible persons who are still unvaccinated.
Meanwhile, daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday declined to 681 from 688 on Friday. After 719 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 7,770.
There were 13 deaths registered and 1,02,414 samples tested.
New cases in Chennai were 120 (123) and Coimbatore 108 (110), according to government data.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...