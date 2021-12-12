Covid vaccination in Tamil Nadu: Over 50 per cent receive second dose of vaccine

Over 50 per cent of the population in Tamil Nadu have received their second dose of Covid-vaccination, according to State Health Minister M Subramaniam.

At the end of the 14th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on Saturday, a total of 20,45,347 persons were vaccinated. Of this, 6,81,346 were those who took the first dose and 13,64,001 the second dose.

The minister in a release said that so far 82.48 per cent of people have got the first dose and 51.31 per cent the second dose.

The 13th camp held on December 4 saw a total of 20,98,712 persons getting vaccinated.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Friday urged all the district collectors to intensify the vaccination drive of all eligible persons who are still unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday declined to 681 from 688 on Friday. After 719 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 7,770.

There were 13 deaths registered and 1,02,414 samples tested.

New cases in Chennai were 120 (123) and Coimbatore 108 (110), according to government data.