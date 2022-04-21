Covid wrap : More States make masks compulsory, as new Omicron variants could lead to surge in Covid cases

New Delhi, April 21

As Covid cases rise in India, state governments are bringing back their mask mandates. Punjab was the latest to join the bandwagon, after Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh with the citizens being advised to wear masks in crowded places.

Scientists and various reports are not ruling out new variants of Omicron or sub-lineages which have led to a reported spike in cases. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is yet to confirm these findings.

India on Thursday reported 2,380 fresh Covid infections – a 15 per cent increase on a 24 hour basis; while deaths stood at 56, as per data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death count indicated a backlog of 53 cases from Kerala.

Daily positivity rate in India is up to 0.53 per cent; while weekly positivity rate stood at 0.43 per cent. Recovery rate stood at 98.76 per cent.

The country’s Covid graph has been witnessing a steady increase over the last few days with some cities and States reporting a jump in numbers and increased positivity rates.

Delhi for instance saw a 60 per cent rise in cases on a 24 hour basis, with over 1,000 cases being reported on Wednesday. Positivity rate is up to 5.70 per cent. The Delhi government has also made wearing of masks compulsory in public places.

New Omicron variants

Meanwhile, Dr Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver&Biliary Sciences, has raised the possibility of new Omicron variants emerging; which could be seen as a possible reason for spike in Covid cases.

He says, there is a possibility of eight variants of Omicron.

“There is a possibility that new variants of Omicron are emerging. Many samples were sequenced at ILBS. I think, there are eight variants of Omicron. Which one is the dominating variant, we will know soon,” he told a TV channel.

According to another report, the Omicron sub-lineage BA.2.12 has been detected in many samples sequenced from Delhi earlier this month and this could be a possible explanation because of the rise in cases.

Children conitnue to be amongst the most vulnerable with there being several cases of Covid among school going kids.

Accoriding to Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, there has been a slight increase in number of pateints requiring admission (in Delhi). “These patients have lung involvement with oxygen requirement, but are not critical. All are elderly and vaccinated,” he added.