Covid19 crisis exposes the fragile public healthcare system under BJP govt: Siddaramaiah

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 17, 2021

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah   -  THE HINDU

‘BJP leaders only worried about elections but not administration’

Opposition Congress in Karnataka has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for the sudden rise in Covid cases and said it was really unfortunate that BJP leaders were only worried about elections but not administration.

Opposition leader in the state Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Saturday lashed out at the state government and said “Covid19 second wave crisis has exposed the fragile public care system under the present BJP governments at the Central and State. People have become helpless without any medical treatment for Covid19.”

“India had a grave experience during the first wave. Yet the government has not learnt any lesson. Remdesivir, widely used for Covid treatment, is not available. Why was the government not ready with the medicines?” he questioned.

Mismanagement

Blaming the state government for mismanagement of hospital beds, the Opposition leader said “There is also shortage of normal & ICU beds for Covid patients. People are left to suffer without oxygen and other support systems. Government is just busy solving internal crises rather than solving public health crises.”

Siddaramaiah, criticising the state government for pushing patients towards private hospitals, said “With government hospitals full, people are heading towards private hospitals for the treatment. Many are unable to afford the private hospital charges. I urge Chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare to make Covid19 treatment free for all the patients referred to the private hospitals.”

The state government is not serious in tackling the pandemic, said Siddaramaiah and added that “It is really unfortunate that BJP governments at the Central and State and their leaders were only worried about elections but not administration.

Why are BJP Karnataka leaders not following the protocols which they are trying to preach to the public?” he asked.

Published on April 17, 2021

