CSIR, Gates Foundation to work together in health research

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Friday signed a pact to work together in the field of health research in India, a statement said.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed here the Gates Foundation and CSIR will work together to identify opportunities to initiate scientific and technological collaborations particularly in developing and testing new disease preventions, therapies and interventions that can help solve major health concerns that afflict India and other developing countries.
The areas of research collaboration would include genetic diseases that impact infant and neonatal mortality, new diagnostics and devices for infectious disease and environmental surveillance, development of cost-effective processes for drug, vaccines, biologics, and diagnostics manufacturing and novel microbiome-directed foods.
The MoU was signed by Hari Menon, Director, India Country Office, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and GN Dayananda, Head, Technology Management Directorate – Industry Interface, CSIR, the statement said.
