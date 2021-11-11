CTUs ask Centre to reinstate wealth tax

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
A national convention organised by the Central Trade Unions and supported by the farmers’ body, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, held here on Thursday, decided to step up agitations on a ten-point agenda. The demands include scrapping the Labour Codes, three farm reform laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, National Monetisation Pipeline and providing income support and universal social security for all informal sector workers.
The CTUs also discussed the preparations for the general strike to be held during the budget session of 2022.
The convention also demanded increased allocation for MNREGA and extension of a similar programme to urban areas, statutory minimum wage and social security for Anganwadi, ASHA, mid-day-meal and other scheme workers, protection and insurance for frontline Covid workers, increase in public investment in agriculture, education, health by taxing the rich through wealth tax etc in order to revive and revamp the national economy and reduction in Central Excise duty on petroleum products are other demands raised at the convention.
The convention felt the economic situation was deteriorating from bad to worse. “Increasing unemployment has been competing with pace of job-losses arising out of destruction and extreme degeneration of existing employment and livelihood-avenues, throwing not only the working people in rural and urban areas but also the entire youth-student generations in a situation of future-less destitution and desperation,” a declaration adopted by the convention said.
Simultaneously, the Government has been continuously lowering the corporate tax rates, abolished wealth tax, declaring moratorium on payment of charges/taxes payable by corporates and also moratorium on debt repayments. Corporate/big-business community have actually gained a fortune during this crisis-ridden pandemic period by way of increasing their wealth by more than 40 per cent—all at the cost of misfortunes and miseries being suffered by majority of working people, the declaration added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...