Cyberabad Police deploys over 2,058 CCTVs

M Mahendar Reddy, DGP, Telangana, on Monday inaugurated 2058 CCTVs deployed in the Cyberabad police limits covering 18 police stations and 111 communities. With this, Cyberabad now has 1,26,760 CCTV cameras.

The DGP said the target is to set up ten lakh CCTV cameras in Hyderabad. Cameras do not lie. Human witness memories may fade but CCTV evidence is very powerful and convincing, according to a statement.

Of these 2,058 cameras, 1,145 are installed in Madhapur zone, 405 in Balanagar zone and 508 in Shamshabad zone.

Reddy also inaugurated 629 community CCTV cameras of Madhapur division and 1,429 of Madhapur, Balanagar and Shamshabad Zones. Alongside, he commissioned three camera mounted vehicles and distributed CCTV Maintenance Kit to 19 technical persons.

Hyderabad has the second-highest CCTV surveillance network after Chennai. Hyderabad city already has 6 lakh CCTV Cameras and plans to take this up to ten lakh CCTV Cameras.

According to VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, it is proposed to take up the total number to 2.5 lakh CCTV cameras by the end of this year. He sought corporate companies’ help and urged them to come forward and donate generally for the CCTV project. Donations to the CCTV project falls in the ambit of CSR.

The DGP prevailed on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to bring the donations for CCTVs under CSR. Because of his efforts, now all the donations made to CCTV project are considered as CSR Projects, he said.