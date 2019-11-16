Dakshina Kannada Milk Union to launch cold coffee

Facelift Dimapur
The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd will launch a new product – Nandini Cold Coffee – in Mangaluru on November 19.
Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Saturday, Raviraj Hegde, president of the Milk Producers’ Union, said the Dakshina Kannada union will be the first cooperative sector union in Karnataka to launch cold coffee in the market.
He said Nandini Cold Coffee, which is prepared from sterilised homogenised milk, will have a shelf-life of 180 days. A 200 ml CPP (cast polypropylene) bottle of cold coffee will be priced at ₹25.
The Milk Producers’ Union will also launch ‘Nandini Kashaya’ in 200 ml CPP bottles on that day. (Nandini Kashaya is a concoction of coriander, jeera, turmeric, dry ginger, black pepper, and jaggery in sterilised homogenised milk.) Each bottle of Nandini Kashaya will cost ₹20.
The Dakshina Kannada union is one of the 14 milk unions in the state that are part of the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation), which markets its products under the brand name ‘Nandini’.
The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd, which has jurisdiction over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka, procures around 4.5 lakh litres of milk from its members every day.
He said value-added products such as Nandini Cold Coffee and Nandini Kashaya will provide an opportunity to improve the business of the cooperatives.
The union had introduced five flavoured milk products in CPP bottles in 2018. Those products are doing well in the market, he said.
The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union will also introduce Nandini Milk Peda in 25 gm packs in the coming days. The product will be sold at ₹10 a pack.
The Milk Union, which has been marketing 200 gm packs of Nandini Paneer, will be launching 500 gm packs soon. At present, the union sells around 2,000 kg of Nandini Paneer a day in the market, he added.
