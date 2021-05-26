Declare apparel exports as essential services, exempt exporting units from lockdowns: AEPC

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Wednesday urged the government to declare apparel exports as essential services and exempt the exporting units from lockdowns across India.
Most of the apparel exports are season and fashion sensitive, and their salvage value becomes zero if the production and shipment are not done in time, it said.
Also read: Covid ‘infects’ shipment of leather exporters
"We request that the Central government should issue necessary instructions to all the state governments to declare apparel exports as essential services and exempt them from shutdown," AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said in a communication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said that considering the perishable nature of the product, apparel exports should be seen as essential services.
Sakthivel stated that many neighbouring and competing countries have already accorded apparel exports the status of essential services.
The sector, he said, showed resilience in getting back on track after being badly hit in 2020 with huge export order cancellations, bankruptcies and labourers going back to native places.
"Export orders from the US and Europe have revived but now the Indian apparel exporters face the danger of losing these to competing countries as the second wave of Covid-19 crisis has resulted in lockdowns in several states," he added.
Due to the lockdown, if the units are unable to execute these orders, this will result, not only in the short-term loss of orders and export earnings, but also a long-term loss of the buyers, the chairman said.
"Our competing countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia and Pakistan are making all efforts to take orders from these regions and if we lose our buyers at this point, they will not come back in the near future,” Sakthivel added.
Further in a webinar, he has asked the buying houses and agents to explain to the international clients that the situation in India is getting better by the day.
Also read: Pandemic inflicts short-term pain on textile hub of South India
He said that they should convince their clients not to cancel their orders as he believes India will bounce back by mid-June.
Though buyers are not looking at mass cancellations, like it happened in 2020, certain products will not be able to ship, the council said.
The apparel industry engages about 1.3 crore direct workers.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...