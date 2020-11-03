Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai launches anti-cracker campaign

Is GST about ease of doing business?
To curb pollution levels in Delhi due to the use of crackers around Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched an anti-cracker campaign of the Delhi government.
He appealed to the people of Delhi to use green crackers and not polluting ones.
Under the campaign, all Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDMs) and police officials, and 11 teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have been directed to ensure there is no bursting of polluting crackers across Delhi.
The teams will ensure effective implementation on ground, checking that the crackers sold have a ‘Green Cracker’ logo on them and are from authorised companies. In the wake of the campaign, Rai visited the Sadar Bazar area in Delhi to inspect the sale of crackers.
He said: “As per the directions of the Supreme Court, polluting crackers have been banned in Delhi and only pollution-free green crackers have been allowed this year.”
Rai added that every year, pollution levels in Delhi have been high due to the use of crackers around Diwali. Due to this, crackers which cause pollution have been banned and the Delhi government is promoting the use of only green crackers
“I appeal to the people of Delhi — this time as we are witnessing Covid and pollution at the same time, please do not burn crackers. I also want to appeal to them to only use green crackers and keep the crackers away from children, women, elderly and people with co-morbidities.”
