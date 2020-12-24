Delhi fully prepared for Covid-19 vaccination: Kejriwal

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and give Covid-19 vaccine to priority category persons in the city during the first phase of vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
Kejriwal said that his government is all set to start the vaccination drive as soon as it gets its from the Central government. He said that registration is underway for people in three priority categories (decided by Central government) who will receive it first.
His remarks on preparedness come at a time when State governments across the country are gearing up to inoculate people once the vaccines for Covid-19 gets due approval from the regulatory body.
At a virtual press briefing, Kejriwal said that there are total of 51 lakh priority category persons in Delhi — three lakh health workers, six lakh frontline workers and 42 lakh of those aged above 50 and those below 50 but having co-morbidities.
Also read: 64 envoys visit Bharat Biotech, Biological Evans facilities
He said that each person will be given two doses, and a total of 1.02 crore doses will be required in the first phase of vaccination in Delhi to vaccinate these priority category persons.
Kejriwal said there will be storage capacity for 74 lakh doses, and it will be scaled up to 1.15 crore within a week.
The Chief Minister said that each person in priority categories, who are being registered, will be informed through SMS and other means when their turn for vaccination arrives. Specialists are also being put in place to handle any situation of side effects that may arise from vaccination.
Also read: Third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi now under control: Arvind Kejriwal
It may be recalled that so far Pfizer vaccine developed by the US company and its German partner BioNTech and another candidate developed by Moderna have sought emergency authorisation approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Also, the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing and testing the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in India, has already submitted its application for an emergency use licence.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...