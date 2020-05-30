Delhi government to launch app to provide information on availability of beds in hospitals

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Delhi government is planning to launch an app next week so that people know about the total number of beds available for corona patients in the hospitals.
“This step is being taken so that corona patients do not have to face any difficulty. Besides app, a website is also being created for the same purpose,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
As per the latest figures, total 17,386 corona positive cases have been registered in the national capital so far, out of which 7,846 cases have recovered. Around 9,142 are being treated and 398 people have died.
“We have procured large number of beds to treat Corona patients. Though the number of cases are rising, we have sufficient arrangements to treat them,” said Kejriwal.
There has been an increase of 8,500 cases in the last 15 days, however, only 500 have been admitted to hospitals. Remaining have mild symptoms and they are being treated in isolation in their homes, he added.
Earlier, Delhi government has announced several relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown, including allowing of running of buses, cabs, auto rickshaws, however, metros would remain out of service till May 31.
The services that are allowed in Delhi in lockdown 4.0 include odd-even for shops in the market, home delivery of food, autorickshaw with only one passenger, cabs with two passengers, standalone shops in residential areas and industries with staggered timings.
