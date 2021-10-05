National

Delhi HC closes Twitter case

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 05, 2021

‘Micro-blogging site has complied with new IT rules’

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, disposed of the proceedings against Twitter initiated by a petition alleging non-compliance of the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“Nothing remains now. Prayers are satisfied,” said Justice Rekha Palli, noting that the Centre has already expressed satisfaction over the micro-blogging platform complying with the new IT Rules, including appointment of a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) and Nodal Contact Person.

Legal recourse

While disposing of the petition, the Judge also clarified that the petitioner was free to take appropriate legal recourse against the action taken by Twitter on his complaint against the allegedly objectionable tweets.

“Respondent No 1 (Centre) has filed an affidavit categorically stating that Respondent No 2 (Twitter) is fully complying with the IT Rules. In view of the aforesaid, which is not denied by the petitioner, nothing further survives,” said the court.

Published on October 05, 2021

