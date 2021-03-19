Delhi Health Department orders increased operational time of vaccination sites

Come Monday next (March 22), all the Delhi Government hospitals will operate vaccination sites functioning in their premises up to atleast 9 pm, the Delhi Health department has said.

The timings of functioning of the COVID-19 vaccination centres — which was earlier 9 am to 5 pm — is being increased to “upto atleast 9 pm” to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 vaccination, official sources said.

This direction came on a day when Delhi witnessed 607 new COVID-19 cases (in 24 hours), the highest this year, taking the total number of cases to 6,45,632, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

On Thursday, as many as 40,564 beneficiaries were vaccinated and there was one minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi Government spokesperson.

The positivity rate of Delhi stood at 0.6 per cent and has been below 1 per cent for the past five months.

Delhi had on Wednesday announced a single day new COVID-19 cases count of 536 (in last 24 hours).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday said that he has passed instructions to authorities to strictly enforce the protocols and guidelines around tracking, tracing and isolation.

Also, surveillance on wearing of mask and social distancing would be done strictly, he had added.