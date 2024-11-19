The air quality in the national capital remained in the the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.

At such high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the air is considered hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

Drone visuals from around the Bhikaji Cama Place at 7:20 am today show a thick layer of smog blanketing the entire area.

Meanwhile, the trains' movement continues amid smog in Delhi. Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station also show layer of haze covering the area.

22 trains have been running late and 9 trains have been rescheduled as a result of the smog, said the Railways.

Visuals from Kartavya Path and surrounding areas also show people carrying out their morning walk routine and bicycling around a thick layer of smog.

As the pollution level continues to remain high, a thick froth of toxic foam continues to float in sections of the river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage.

The residents of Delhi continue to raise alarms as air quality levels in many areas remain in the "severe plus" category in multiple areas.

As of 8.30 am, the AQI for Anand Vihar was recorded at 500, Bawana at 500, CRRI Mathura Road at 500, DTU at 494, Dwarka Sector-8 at 494, ITO at 391, Jahangirpuri at 493, Lodhi Road at 488, Mundka at 498, Narela 500, North Campus at 494, Punjabi bagh at 495, RK Puram at 490, Shadipur at 498 and Wazirpur at 498, according to SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to conduct classes online until November 22, citing severe pollution and hazardous AQI levels in Delhi and the NCR.

In Haryana, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, announced that, as per directives from the Director of Secondary Education Haryana and after assessing the Air Quality Index (AQI) situation, all physical classes up to the 12th standard in Gurugram district will remain suspended from November 19 to November 23, 2024, or until further notice.

Air quality has deteriorated in several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and parts of northern India, reaching severe levels and raising concerns about health risks.

Amid 'severe' pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising litigants and advocates in the apex court premises to ensure wearing masks and taking health measures.

"Inviting reference to Order dated November 17, 2024, of Director (Technical), Member Convenor of Sub-Committee on GRAP, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas notifying implementation of Actions under stage-IV (Severe Air Quality) of revised Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR, it has been directed that an advisory be issued for taking preventive health measures including wearing of mask," the SC stated in the notice.

"Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure wearing of a mask and taking health measures mentioned in the aforesaid order," it added. (ANI)