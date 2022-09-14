Demand for wide range of festival services on an upswing

Demand for a wide range of festival services, which had witnessed a lull during last two years due to muted celebrations, seems to be on the upswing this year. According to the latest Just Dial Consumer Insights report, demand for idol makers, mandap decorators, sweet shops, flower decorators, pooja item dealers, and caterers for Navratri and Durga Puja shot up by 29 per cent on a YoY basis across several towns and cities. The demand in Tier-I cities grew by 33 per cent and that in Tier-II by 60 per cent.

“After two challenging years, it is heartening to see a significant improvement in consumer sentiment, and this is reflected in the rise in demand for a wide range of festival services, for Navratri and Durga Puja, on Just Dial. Across the country, demand for mandap decorators rose by 124 per cent, for caterers by 55 per cent, and for idol makers by 23 per cent. The increase in searches in Tier-II cities also indicates that it has become important for all business to have the right online presence to enhance their reach,” Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial, said.

In line with the rising demand for the aforementioned services, demand for pooja item dealers, flower decorators, and sweet shops also soared ahead of the festive season across India. Searches for pooja item dealers rose by 16 per cent, for sweet shops by 18 per cent, and for flower decorators by 8 per cent.

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata saw the eastern metropolis topping the demand for idol dealers, followed by Delhi and Mumbai. Demand for mandap decorators was primarily driven by Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, while that for flower decorators remained high in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.