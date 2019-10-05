Digital roadmap soon to locate houses in Hyderabad using QR code

Homes in Hyderabad will soon bear digital door numbers that can be accessed through the QR code system.

Along with the door numbering, efforts will be made to integrate it with property tax, town planning and sanitation, so that all the information can be captured through the QR code.

To implement this, the Government has decided to constitute a committee. According to the Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, the Committee will suggest modalities and road map for implementation of QR code based digital door numbering in Hyderabad and the rest of the state. It has been asked to submit its report by October 30.

The committee would study the Digital Door Numbering taken up in other cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru and Vijaywada to understand the implementation challenges, costs and timelines, he said.

Existing Scenario:

It’s no exaggeration to state that, identifying a house or property based on the door numbering has become more than a challenge in Hyderabad. The urban sprawl and mushrooming of apartments has made the task Herculean in some instances. So much so, that GPS is the guiding help now.

Interestingly, the door numbering and street naming in the older parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, which were under the Nizam’s and Cantonment areas have a better system that even today serves the purpose. However, the haphazard growth in the last four decades has thrown every system out of gear.

Arvind Kumar observed that the digital door numbering to be taken up would be convenient for the public as well as improving the sanitation in the cities as the door numbering in Hyderabad and in other cities has, over the years become extremely complex. It is being done randomly, not following any scientific basis and with each addition / division of new property, the numbering has become even more complex.

“A time has come that we take up door numbering in a revised planned and scientific manner where it’s not only easier to locate the house/property but also one that integrates sanitation and town planning on QR code based system to ensure that sanitation is carried out regularly”, he said.

The Secretary told that according to Section 192(3) on ‘Naming of Streets and Numbering of Buildings’ of the New Municipalities Act, 2019 the Commissioner shall take up naming and numbering of streets and introduce digital unique property numbering system.