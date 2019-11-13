Don't impose English on students, Union Minister advises Jagan government

Flight Jargon
Imposition of English medium on students right from the primary level is not advisable, and it will have many undesirable consequences. The Andhra Pradesh Government would be well-advised to reconsider the move, G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, said here on Wednesday.
On a two-day visit to the city, he said the Andhra Pradesh Government would do well to follow the example of Uttar Pradesh where English medium was introduced in Government schools, but it was optional and not compulsory. "Proficiency in English may be necessary to get ahead in the present day world and to fare well in the competitive exams, but leave it to the parents, teachers and students themselves. Further, the mother tongue should never be neglected under any circumstances," he said.
The AP Cabinet on Wednesday approved a decision to make English medium in Government schools compulsory from the next academic year.
Further, Kishan Reddy advised the Jaganmohan Reddy Government not to indulge in vindictive politics against its political opponents and to focus on the development of the State. He said the people of Andhra Pradesh had given the YSR Congress a massive mandate to provide good governance and the party should live up to the expectations of the public.
He asserted that the Centre was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh in accordance with the provisions of the AP Re-organisation Act, 2014. The Union Government had so far sanctioned Rs 400 crore for the Visakha smart city project and Rs 100 crore more would be given, he added.
