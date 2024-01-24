Like the Armed Forces, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase ‘narishakti’ (women power) in it tableau at the 75th Republic Day parade.

The DRDO tableau will be lead by scientist Sunita Devi Jena, who has been designated as the Contingent Commander for the parade, as per the Ministry of Defence official statement. The tableau displays Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile and Agni-5, Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile, Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Short Range (NASM-SR), Anti-Tank Guided Missile ‘HELINA’, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Astra, Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, ‘Uttam’ Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar (AESAR), Advanced Electronic Warfare System ‘Shakti’, Cyber Security systems, Command Control Systems and the Semi Conductor Fabrication Facility, it said in an official statement.

Anti-satellite (ASAT) missile used in Mission Shakti was a major breakthrough in demonstrating the nation’s precision strike capability, said the MoD while insisting that India is the fourth country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability. Agni-5 is the surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of striking targets with high degree of accuracy.

Briefing about its other displays on the Kartavya Path on January 26, the Ministry said that indigenously developed MPATGM is a third generation ATGM with ‘Fire & Forget’ ‘Top Attack’ and night operational capability. It is launched from a man portable launcher, and integrated with thermal sight. NASM-SR is the first indigenous air launched anti-ship missile system, it said. VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges.

About other systems, the DRDO said that helicopter-launched Nag is the third generation, fire and forget Anti-Tank Guided Missile that can engage targets in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode. The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks having conventional as well as explosive reactive armour, the DRDO stated.

Many other systems and technologies developed by the DRDO will also be displayed at RD parade in various contingents of the Armed Forces, it said. This includes Pinaka, Nag Missile System, mobile bridging system ‘Sarvatra’, Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), Weapon Locating Radar ‘Swathi’ etc. The fly past of the Indian Air Force will include LCA Tejas and AEW&C developed by the DRDO, the Ministry said.