Shedding the status quoist character of the Republic Day parade, the government has decided to make public — Nari shakti and achievers — the overriding focus of display at Kartavya Path which would begin with a performance of a hundred women artists playing Indian instruments. The significant changes, themed around “vikshit Bharat” and “Bharat Loktantra Matrika (Bharat mother of democracy)“, are a departure from the past which was heavy on showcasing military prowess. But, there has been no reduction on the display of military might.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest on 75th Republic Day Parade, with marching and band contingents as well as two Rafale fighter and a transporter aircraft from France will join their Indian counterparts, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane briefed journalists on Friday. Indian contingent too had participated in French Bastille Day in Paris where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief of guest.

First time

The government has ensured Jan Bhagidiri drawn from across India in different segments of display and performance at the Republic Day parade. For the first time, the parade, which will start at 10.30 am and run for about 90 minutes, will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists, the Defence Secretary said.

The parade will also witness an all-women tri-service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The CAPF contingents will also consist of women personnel. “Best representation of women will be seen in this year’s Republic Day parade,” the Defence Secretary said.

Around 13,000 Special Guests pan India have been invited to witness the parade to ensure people’s participation, which Modi has been trying in government’s schemes and functions to cut down on elitism that marked official gathering. The Defence Secretary stated that the objective is to provide an opportunity to the people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival.

Special Guests

These Special Guests include best performers of in various fields and those who made best use of various schemes of the Government such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Street Vendor’s Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojna, PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, Stand-Up India scheme, Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme and Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, women workers of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Electronic Manufacturing sectors & Central Vista Project, women Space Scientists of ISRO, Yoga Teachers (Ayushman Bharat), winners of international sports events and Paralympic medalists will also attend the parade. This is in addition to best self-help groups, farmers producer organisations, references of PM Mann Ki Baat programme, and ‘Super-100’ of Project Veer Gatha 3.0 and winners of National School Band Competition. These special guests will be prominently seated at Kartavya Path.

Arrangements made

The seating capacity at Kartavya Path is 77,000, of which 42,000 is reserved for the general public, and the government has arranged free metro ticket and parking for those attending the parade.

Giridhar Aramane also stated that ‘Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread’ which is nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country would be displayed behind the seating enclosures, which is another first on the cultural extravaganza lined up for the Republic Day parade.

Hinting at Punjab which raised objection to be being left out, the Defence Secretary informed that to address the concerns of some States/UTs over the non-inclusion of their tableau in the parade, Ministry of Defence has devised a unique three-year roll-over plan, which ensures equitable participation on a rotational basis of all states and UTs over a period of three years. A total of 25 tableaux from 16 states/ UTs and nine Ministries/Departments – will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade.