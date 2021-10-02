National

EC freezes LJP poll symbol

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 02, 2021

Rival factions can not use the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its poll symbol till disputes are settled

The Election Commission has barred the Chirag Paswan and the Pashupati Kumar Paras factions from using the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its poll symbol ‘bungalow’ till the dispute between the groups is settled by the poll panel.

The Commission also said that the two factions can use free symbols available to field their candidates for the by-polls to two assembly seats in the coming days. “Both the groups shall be known by such names by as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Lok Janshakti Party,” the order read.

Published on October 02, 2021

