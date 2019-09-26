National

Election Commission to hold by-polls for RS seats of Jethmalani, Jaitley on October 16

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 26, 2019

The Election Commission (EC) will hold by-polls for the Rajya Sabha seats held by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and renowned advocate Ram Jethmalani on October 16. The counting of votes will take place on the same day.

The seats fell vacant as both the Members passed away recently. Jaitley represented Uttar Pradesh and his term was to end on October 24, while the term of Jethmalani, who represented Bihar, was to end on July 7, 2024.

The EC said that the notification for the polls will be issued on September 27, while October 9 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

The decision comes less than a week after the Commission announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections and the by-polls for 64 Assembly seats in different States including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The polls for Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 21. The counting will be on October 24.

