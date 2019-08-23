ED quizzes Raj Thackeray for over nine hours in IL&FS case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo, Raj Thackeray for over nine hours on Thursday and was let off late in the evening.

On Friday, in a tweet on the party's twitter handle, Thackeray said that he has told ED officials that whatever inquiries they can undertake against him, his voice cannot be silenced. The top leaders of MNS have gone in a huddle and are expected to hold a closed-door meeting with Thackeray.

He is also likely to hold a press conference later in the day.

The MNS chief was summoned by the top financial investigation agency in connection with IL&FS payment default case. Thackeray is being investigated for the links to a construction company Kohinoor CTNL, which had received investments worth Rs 450 crore from IL&FS.

