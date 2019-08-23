National

ED quizzes Raj Thackeray for over nine hours in IL&FS case

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 23, 2019 Published on August 23, 2019

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray leaves Enforcement Directorate after enquiry in IL&FS case on Thursday. Photo: Emmanual Yogini   -  The Hindu

MNS chief likely to hold press conference on Friday

Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo, Raj Thackeray for over nine hours on Thursday and was let off late in the evening.

On Friday, in a tweet on the party's twitter handle, Thackeray said that he has told ED officials that whatever inquiries they can undertake against him, his voice cannot be silenced. The top leaders of MNS have gone in a huddle and are expected to hold a closed-door meeting with Thackeray.

He is also likely to hold a press conference later in the day.

The MNS chief was summoned by the top financial investigation agency in connection with IL&FS payment default case. Thackeray is being investigated for the links to a construction company Kohinoor CTNL, which had received investments worth Rs 450 crore from IL&FS.

Read more: ED summons Raj Thackery in IL&FS payment default case

Published on August 23, 2019
IL&FS
Enforcement Directorate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
AP government to take over liquor outlets as State moves towards prohibition; to shut 800 shops, jack up prices