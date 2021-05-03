Education Ministry asks centrally-funded institutions to postpone offline exams

The Education Ministry has asked centrally-funded institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled to be conducted in May due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The centrally-funded institutions include Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) , Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Central Universities.

In a letter addressed to all the heads of centrally funded institutions, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare has asked the Institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May, 2021, an official statement added. The Ministry added that all online examinations, can continue.

The Ministry has also stated that the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June.

“The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he/she comes out of the distress at the earliest. All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to remain safe,” the statement added.