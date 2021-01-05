EESL installs over 36 crore LED bulbs, 1.14 crore streetlights under UJALA and SLNP schemes

Under the UJALA scheme, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has so far distributed over 36.69 crore LED bulbs across India. In addition, 72 lakh LED tube lights and over 23 lakh energy efficient fans have also been distributed at affordable price under this programme, an official statement said.

“This has resulted in estimated energy savings of 47.65 billion kWh per year with avoided peak demand of 9,540 MW and estimated GHG emission reduction of 38.59 million tonnes CO2 per year,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, under the Street Lighting National Programme, EESL has installed about 1.14 crore LED streetlights across the country resulting in an estimated energy savings of 7.67 billion kWh per year.“Moreover, there have been an estimated annual monetary savings of ₹5,210 crore in electricity bills of municipalities,” the statement added. Both these schemes have completed six years on Tuesday.

Power Minister RK Singh said “Both UJALA and Street Lighting National Programme have been at the heart of large-scale socio-economic transformation. They have not only reduced emissions and enabled sustainable development, but also have revamped household and public lighting systems, across the country.”