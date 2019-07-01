Engineering education to cost more in Telangana

From this year engineering education will be costlier in Telangana by 15-20 per cent over the current fee structure.

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC) has allowed engineering colleges in the state to increase fee by 20 per cent if the existing fee is less than ₹50,000 and by 15 per cent if it is above ₹50,000. A final review of this decision is likely in the days to come.

Final verdict

Meanwhile, according to agency reports, the Supreme Court on Monday gave its final verdict stating that the decision of TAFRC will be final on the fee. This would render illegal the fee hikes private engineering colleges have done on their own, independent of the fee regulation committee.

The issue of enhancement of fee had become a controversy as 81 colleges in the State had approached the court to increase and collect fee even before its the finalisation by the committee.

However, two leading colleges in Hyderabad had obtained an interim order from the High Court and raised the fee to about ₹1.60 lakh per annum. This was challenged by the State Government in the Supreme Court.

With Monday’s judgment, the present stalemate over the exercise of web-options by the students who qualified Emacet will end soon. The admission process is likely to commence any day now, according to official sources.