Engineering education to cost more in Telangana

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
From this year engineering education will be costlier in Telangana by 15-20 per cent over the current fee structure.
The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC) has allowed engineering colleges in the state to increase fee by 20 per cent if the existing fee is less than ₹50,000 and by 15 per cent if it is above ₹50,000. A final review of this decision is likely in the days to come.
Meanwhile, according to agency reports, the Supreme Court on Monday gave its final verdict stating that the decision of TAFRC will be final on the fee. This would render illegal the fee hikes private engineering colleges have done on their own, independent of the fee regulation committee.
The issue of enhancement of fee had become a controversy as 81 colleges in the State had approached the court to increase and collect fee even before its the finalisation by the committee.
However, two leading colleges in Hyderabad had obtained an interim order from the High Court and raised the fee to about ₹1.60 lakh per annum. This was challenged by the State Government in the Supreme Court.
With Monday’s judgment, the present stalemate over the exercise of web-options by the students who qualified Emacet will end soon. The admission process is likely to commence any day now, according to official sources.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor