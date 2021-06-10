ESI cover for casual, contract workers in municipal bodies

The Centre has decided to extend the Employees’ State Insurance coverage to all casual and contractual workers in the municipal bodies.

Union Minister of State (I/c) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said here on Thursday that he has directed ESI Corporation to take up the matter with the States and Union Territories for implementation.

Gangwar said in a statement that the coverage shall be extended to those casual and contractual employees/ agencies/ establishments which are within the implemented areas notified under the ESI Act.

Social security

For National Capital Region of Delhi, he said, the Centre has already issued intention notification on June 7. He said various municipal bodies in different States and Union Territories in the country employ a large number of casual and contractual workers. However, not being regular employees, these workers remain out of the social security net, he said.

Gangwar said that ESI coverage of casual and contractual employees working with municipal bodies shall go a long way in providing social security cover to a very vulnerable segment of the workforce. “This will contribute to social uplift of this segment of workforce and their families,” he said.