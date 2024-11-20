In the battle for Maharashtra’s 288-seat Assembly, where 145 seats are needed for a majority, exit polls suggest the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised for a win.

The Matrize forecast projects Mahayuti securing between 150 and 170 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, is estimated to claim 110 to 130 seats. The Chanakya survey echoes a similar trend, with Mahayuti expected to bag 152 to 160 seats, leaving the MVA at 130 to 138 seats.

Poll Diary estimates a broader range, predicting 122 to 186 seats for Mahayuti and 69 to 121 seats for the MVA. P-MARQ foresees a tighter contest, giving Mahayuti between 137 and 157 seats, while the MVA could secure 126 to 146 seats.

A Polls of Polls analysis averages Mahayuti’s count at 152 seats, with the MVA trailing at 126 seats. Lokshahi’s exit poll predicts Mahayuti earning 128 to 142 seats and the MVA closely following with 125 to 140 seats.

Meanwhile, Dainik Bhaskar offers a slightly different picture, projecting 125 to 140 seats for Mahayuti and 135 to 150 seats for the MVA. The overall narrative from these exit polls suggests that Mahayuti holds a slight advantage. However, the numbers hint at a potentially close fight in key constituencies, keeping the final outcome suspenseful until the official results are declared.

