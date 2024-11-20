In the high-stakes battle for Maharashtra’s Assembly, voter turnout slumped to a lacklustre 58.22 per cent as of 5.00 pm, a drop from the 60.56 per cent recorded in 2019. Compared to the last two elections, the polling percentage this time was lower. Despite the excitement of the elections, voter enthusiasm seemed to wane, especially in urban centres.

A total of 4,136 candidates contested for 288 assembly seats with an electorate of over 9.7 crore.“Despite a range of measures by the Commission for ease of voting, and motivational campaigns, urban voters in the state continued their dismal record of low participation in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane,” the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in the statement.

Also read: Maharashtra polls marred by sporadic violence and controversy

ECI added that it had placed special emphasis on combating urban apathy but the efforts did not yield results. Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar had been roped in to urge people to come out and vote.

Gadchiroli leads, Mumbai lags

The tribal-dominated district of Gadchiroli emerged as the state’s shining beacon of democracy, with a remarkable 69.63 per cent turnout—the highest in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Mumbai, the financial capital, delivered a dismal performance, clocking the lowest turnout at 49.07 per cent as of 5:00 pm.

While the ECI said that the polls were largely peaceful, pockets of violence and controversy did cast a shadow. In Parali, chaos erupted when a voting centre was attacked, and an EVM was damaged. Meanwhile, in Kolhapur’s Bargewadi, allegations surfaced of EVM votes being auto-transferred to other candidates. The EC dismissed the claims, stating, “There is no truth to the reports. Candidates have personally verified this.”

Stars shine in Mumbai

Mumbai saw a galaxy of celebrities stepping up to vote, urging citizens to exercise their democratic right. Cricket legend and ECI National Icon Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, cast his vote. Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan, with wife Gauri and children Aryan and Suhana, created a stir at the polling station. Stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor also made their presence felt.

At some polling stations, senior citizens were honoured with certificates and plants, adding a touch of warmth to the electoral process. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, too, joined the voters in Mumbai, underscoring the importance of participation at all levels.

Political titans roar

As the votes were cast, both alliances remained confident of victory. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that the BJP-led Mahayuti would return with a “thumping majority”, buoyed by its developmental agenda. Meanwhile, opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leader Uddhav Thackeray asserted with equal fervour that voters would punish the ruling alliance for its failures and hand power to the opposition.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit