Expert panel will decide AP capital : Minister

Municipal Administration Minister B Satyanarayana has asserted once again that the new capital of Andhra Pradesh will be built by YSR Congress government taking into account the aspirations of all the people. The expert panel appointed by the Government will make a recommendation after touring the entire State, and the government will abide by it.

Interacting with the media here on Wednesday. The construction would be taken up during the current government’s tenure and would be completed, he asserted.

It will study the report of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, tour the districts, take public opinion and submit a report within six weeks from which it started work, he said.

He alleged that the TDP government had borrowed ₹1.65 lakh crore but had spent only ₹5,000 crore on Amaravati, that too on temporary constructions spending ₹10,000 a sq ft. He alleged insider trading in the capital project and claimed it was aimed at benefiting the then ruling party leaders, the chief minister’s relatives and a particular section.

“We are very clear in our policy on the capital and people are also very clear in rejecting the policy of Chandrababu Naidu. The new capital will meet the hopes and aspirations of 13 districts and five crore people of the State and will be one of the best in the country,” Satyanaryana asserted.