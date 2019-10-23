Expert panel will decide AP capital : Minister

When awards divide us
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
Municipal Administration Minister B Satyanarayana has asserted once again that the new capital of Andhra Pradesh will be built by YSR Congress government taking into account the aspirations of all the people. The expert panel appointed by the Government will make a recommendation after touring the entire State, and the government will abide by it.
Interacting with the media here on Wednesday. The construction would be taken up during the current government’s tenure and would be completed, he asserted.
It will study the report of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, tour the districts, take public opinion and submit a report within six weeks from which it started work, he said.
He alleged that the TDP government had borrowed ₹1.65 lakh crore but had spent only ₹5,000 crore on Amaravati, that too on temporary constructions spending ₹10,000 a sq ft. He alleged insider trading in the capital project and claimed it was aimed at benefiting the then ruling party leaders, the chief minister’s relatives and a particular section.
“We are very clear in our policy on the capital and people are also very clear in rejecting the policy of Chandrababu Naidu. The new capital will meet the hopes and aspirations of 13 districts and five crore people of the State and will be one of the best in the country,” Satyanaryana asserted.
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help find precious and important things such as handbags, specs, keys and ...
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
The November futures contract of natural gas declined over the past week and on Monday it tested a key support ...
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism