Farmers’ body announces Bharat Bandh on March 26

A meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha held here on Thursday decided to observe Bharat Bandh on March 26. The farmers’ protests will complete four months on the day. The meeting also decided to vigorously campaign against the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in the five States.

Expressing solidarity with the workers in public sector banks who are striking work on March 15 and 16, the farmers decided to mark March 15 as anti-corporate day and the anti-government day. Farmers will give memorandums to authorities at every district against the rising prices of diesel, petrol, LPG and other essential commodities. “Protests will be held with trade unions at railway stations all over the country against privatisation,” said SKM leader Darshan Pal.

Row of developments

The Bharat Bandh will be held with the support of trade unions and other mass organisations. “On March 19, the day of Muzara Lehar will be celebrated and protests will be held in mandis across the country under the FCI and Kheti Bachao program,” Pal added. On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, on March 23, youngsters from all over the country will join the farmers’ protests in Delhi borders, Pal claimed. On March 28, farmers will burn the three farm laws in Holi Dahan across the country.

Commenting on the developments in Haryana, Pal said the anti-farmer face of the JJP, which describes themselves as a party belonging to the farming community, has been completely exposed on Wednesday during the trust vote. “These MLAs have no political future because of ongoing movement and this express the defeat of no confidence motion. Farmers have sown seeds of opposition and resistance against these anti farmer faces and results will be harvested soon.Haryana farmers intended to intensify this protest by socially boycotting all BJP and JJP leaders,” he said.

The SKM will organise five Mahapanchayats in West Bengal ahead of the elections. It will also hold joint meetings with workers. The campaign is based in the movement “farmers against BJP” started by the SKM. Similar meetings will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala too.