Farmers, traders evince interest in Kisan rail special from Anantapur

The South Central Railways has taken up the task of running Kisan Rail Specials, announced in Union Budget 2020-21, to help the farmers in getting proper market and price for their produce.

As part of it, the Guntakal Division of South Central Railway conducted a virtual meeting with representatives of the State Government as well as the trader/farmer community for running of a Kisan Rail Special” from Anantapur to North India to facilitate transportation of farm produce.

Alok Tiwari, Divisional Railway Manager, met with over 40 delegates. Anantapur is known for cultivation of fruits and as the Horticultural hub of Andhra Pradesh. Presently these are being transported by road to various States in North India and to West Bengal.

Discussions were held on the feasibility of running an exclusive KISAN Special from Anantapur to various Northern States. Farmers, traders and exporters have evinced a keen interest of transporting their commodities by the railways which will be economical as well faster and safer. They requested Railways to provide stoppages at Bhopal and Jhansi and to make provision for cold storage facility at Railway premises and refrigerated parcel vans for transportation of the perishable produce.