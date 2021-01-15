Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Wipro join hands to set up its digital hub in Hyderabad

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, has announced that it has been chosen as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish its first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, India.

This digital hub, called FCA ICT India, will support FCA’s Information and Communication Technology operations to focus on delivering premium mobility services and help FCA achieve its goal to enhance customer centricity through digital transformation.

As part of this engagement, Wipro will build a talent pool of more than 1000 skilled consultants and technologists for FCA ICT India who will help develop capabilities around futuristic technologies. The hub will showcase world-class high-performance engineering skills and digital best practices. FCA ICT India will be built from the ground up to meet FCA’s specific needs and growth agenda in the region. Wipro’s global expertise in the automobile sector will enable FCA to acquire the best talent and achieve digital transformation at scale.

Ashish Saxena, Head of Manufacturing, Wipro Limited, said, “The automotive industry needs a robust digital infrastructure that will accelerate the pace of innovation and change it is currently experiencing. We are thrilled to partner with FCA and bring a collaborative operating model that will allow them to build customised digital solutions for their customers. We will help catalyse FCA’s transformation and innovation by leveraging our global technology partnerships, in-house IPs and accelerators in the automobile sector. Furthermore, this alliance will create new career opportunities in Hyderabad.”

Karim Lalani, Head, FCA ICT India, said, “This partnership will help us leverage Wipro’s global IT expertise to develop new-age mobility solutions and services. Wipro will serve as a strategic technology services partner to build a high-performance digital engineering team that closely maps our needs to innovate and enhance our customers’ experience. It requires a truly agile mindset like Wipro’s to deliver productivity, scale, and speed, thereby nurturing an exciting work culture and plenty of career growth opportunities.”

FCA ICT India will enable Wipro to provide solutions towards operational challenges to ensure productivity remains unaffected. The partnership will fulfil the need for increased speed of delivery, heightened risk management processes and better control. Establishing the Global Digital Hub in India will drive both innovation and competitiveness necessary for FCA to become a leader in the future of mobility.