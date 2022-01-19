FICCI urges Delhi Government to ease mobility and economic restrictions

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has urged the Delhi government to ease economic and mobility restrictions in the capital city as Covid bed occupancy levels are at low-risk levels. It said this will ensure economic losses are minimised and economic recovery is swifter.

In a letter to the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, FICCI’s Director-General Arun Chawla said, “The latest variant Omicron is highly transmissible but emerging evidence suggests it is mild, does not require intervention in most cases, and hospitalisation is significantly lower than the previous wave. This has been observed even in the case of Delhi, where the peak of Covid cases has been reached and a steady downslide of cases is being observed. Also, hospital occupancy has not yet been saturated, and a large portion of Covid-19 beds are lying vacant.”

The industry chamber said its Covid-Task Force consisting of healthcare experts, has deliberated on an Economic Activities Matrix, which proposes that if Covid bed occupancy is between 20 per cent- 40 per cent for one week, there is low risk and the economic and mobility restrictions should be eased.

“With the current state of Covid bed occupancy in Delhi corresponding to lower risk levels, we would urge the government to reconsider the restrictions announced by DDMA as per its order of January 4 and January 11, 2022. The opening up of economic activities at this juncture will ensure that economic losses are minimised, and economic recovery can happen at the earliest,” the industry chamber added.

Various industry bodies have been calling for mobility and economic restrictions to be linked with hospitalisation rates and to balance both lives and livelihoods, as the country is witnessing a third pandemic wave.