National

First meeting of Ram Mandir Trust today

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

File photo   -  V_V_KRISHNAN

The trust is likely to finalise the date to start the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The first meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held in New Delhi on Wednesday at the residence of K Parasaran, the head of the Trust.

The Trust has been constituted by the Narendra Modi government. In the meeting, the trust is likely to finalise the date to start construction of the Ram Temple.

Also Read
PM Modi announces Trust for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya
 

Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

Senior lawyer Parasaran has been named the head of the Trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

Published on February 19, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari used deepfake videos to reach out to voters in Delhi: Report